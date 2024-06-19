State Health Society, Bihar to recruit for 4500 Community Health Officer posts, check notice here

State Health Society, Bihar has invited applications for Community Health Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SHS Bihar at shs.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4500 posts in the organization. State Health Society, Bihar to recruit for 4500 Community Health Officer posts

The registration process will open on July 1 and will close on July 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Vacancy Details

EBC: 1345 posts

EBC (F): 331 posts

BC: 702 posts

BC (F): 259 posts

SC: 1279 posts

SC (F): 230 posts

ST: 95 posts

ST (F): 36 posts

EWS: 145 posts

EWS (F): 78 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 42 years for EWS (M), 45 years for EWS (F), 45 years for BC & EBC and 47 years for SC & ST category. The minimum age should be 21 years.

Application Fee

The application fee for EWS/ BC/ EBC, SC/ST (Bihar Domicile) and Female & PwBD category is ₹500/- for male candidates and ₹250/- for female candidates. The fee will be accepted through online payment mode only.

Remuneration

Each Community Health Officer is entitled to a remuneration of ₹40000/- per month. Of this ₹32000/- per month is admissible as fixed remuneration and remaining ₹8000/- per month is to be paid as performance linked payment, calculated on basis of various decided health indices.

Other Details

The shortlisted candidates will have to produce permanent registration from Indian Nursing Council/ any State Nursing Council at the time of document verification.