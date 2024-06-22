CSIR Recruitment 2024: SO, ASO Stage 2 exam dates released at csir.res.in, check official schedule here

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has released CSIR Recruitment 2024 Stage 2 exam dates for SO and ASO. Candidates who will appear for Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer examination can check the official notice on the official website of CSIR at csir.res.in. CSIR Recruitment 2024: SO, ASO Stage 2 exam dates out, check notice here

The examination will be conducted on July 7, 2024. Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer Stage 2 descriptive paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. The Assistant Section Officer CBT mode examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card for the same will be available on the official website of CSIR and online exam portal on July 4, 2024. The candidates are required to download their Admit Cards after entering the required credentials (i.e. Registered Email, Date of Birth, Mobile OTP etc.). Candidates are advised to read the instructions contained in the Admit Card carefully before appearing in the examination. It may be noted that no request for change of Examination Centre will be entertained.

CSIR Recruitment 2024: How to download admit card

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR at csir.res.in.

Click on CSIR Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the admit card link.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the Stage 1 examination are eligible to appear for Stage II examination. The result of Stage 1 was released on June 2, 2024. The list of candidates can be checked here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR.