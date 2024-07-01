IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification released for CRP Clerks XIV at ibpsonline.ibps.in, direct link to apply here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2024 for CRP Clerks XIV. Eligible candidates who want to apply for CRP Clerks XIV can do so by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in. IBPS Clerk recruitment notification for CRP Clerks XIV released. Check direct link to apply and other details here

As per the detailed notification, registrations have begun from today and will conclude on July 21, 2024. The fee payment also has to be made during this period.

The Pre-Examination Training or PET will be conducted from August 12 to August 17, 2024.

Also read: AIAPGET 2024 advanced city intimation slip released at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

Check the important dates below:

Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary: August, 2024

Online Examination – Preliminary: August, 2024

Result of Online examination – Preliminary: September, 2024

Download of Call letter for Online examination – Main: September/ October, 2024

Online Examination – Main: October, 2024

Provisional Allotment: April, 2025

Also read: NEET PG 2024 new date expected today or tomorrow, check details here

ELIGIBILITY:

A candidate must be either:

A citizen of India

A subject of Nepal

A subject of Bhutan or a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Also read: CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here

AGE CRITERIA AS ON JULY 1, 2024

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 28 years

A candidate must have been born not earlier than July 2, 1996 and not later than July 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

A graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid marksheet /degree certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. Candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT: The candidate knowing how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

APPLICATION FEE:

Rs. 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.

Rs. 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others.

STEPS TO APPLY:

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the “CRP Clerks” link, and then click on the link titled “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Clerks (CRP-Clerks-XIV)”.

On the new page, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register application by entering the information asked.

Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and password displayed on the screen. An Email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent.

Upload documents: Photograph, Signature, Left Thumb Impression, a hand written declaration.

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their photograph through webcam or mobile phone during registration process.

Candidates must carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application form will be possible later.

Prior to submission of the online application form, candidates should use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

The candidate should indicate in the online application form the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection.

After thorough verification, candidates must complete the registration.

Following this, candidates need to pay the application fee by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/ UPI

On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form.

For more information, visit the official website