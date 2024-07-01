NEET PG 2024 new date expected today or tomorrow, check details here

The revised date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024, which was postponed last month, is expected to be announced today, July 1, or tomorrow. When released, the candidates can check the NEET PG revised date on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 new date expected today(HT File Photo)

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had last week said that the revised date for the NEET PG 2024 will likely be announced by Monday or Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has already received new leadership and initiated reforms under former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan. He said, “We have formed a new law to address the issue, and the entire case has been handed over to the CBI.”

“New dates for NEET-PG will be announced by Monday or Tuesday,” Pradhan added.

Examinations conducted by the agency such as NEET UG and UGC NET are under scanner amid allegations of paper leak and other irregularities.

NEET PG 2024: Where and how to check new date

Go to natboard.edu.in. Open the NEET PG 2024 tab. Click on the link to check the revised date for NEET PG. Check and download the notification.

The NEET PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

Read: What is NEET PG and why did the centre postpone it? Explained

On June 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed the test as a “precautionary measure” considering recent allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process,” it said.

Later that month, NBE chief Dr Abhijat Sheth assured that the new exam dates would be announced very shortly, and the Education Minister said the announcement would be made on Monday or Tuesday.