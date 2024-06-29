NEET PG 2024 Live: Exam date to be announced soon, Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET PG exam date is expected to be announced soon (Manish/HT)

NEET PG 2024 Live: Speaking to the media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the NEET PG revised exam dates would be announced by Monday or Tuesday. Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in a press release had announced that the NEET PG exam had been deferred as a “precautionary measure” considering recent allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country....Read More

Following this, representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met the President of the National Board of Examination to convey the difficulties of the NEET PG aspirants after the exam was cancelled.

Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. NBE chief Dr Abhijat Sheth assured that the new exam dates will be announced very shortly, informed IMA in its press release.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates on NEET PG 2024.