NEET PG 2024 Live: Exam date to be announced soon, Dharmendra Pradhan
NEET PG 2024 Live: Speaking to the media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the NEET PG revised exam dates would be announced by Monday or Tuesday. Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in a press release had announced that the NEET PG exam had been deferred as a "precautionary measure" considering recent allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.
Following this, representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met the President of the National Board of Examination to convey the difficulties of the NEET PG aspirants after the exam was cancelled.
Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. NBE chief Dr Abhijat Sheth assured that the new exam dates will be announced very shortly, informed IMA in its press release.
NEET PG 2024 Live: Who will conduct the exam
NEET PG 2024 Live: According to the information bulletin, NEET-PG 2024 will be conducted by NBEMS. Candidates may note that the role of NBEMS is limited to the conduct of NEET-PG, declaration of the result and handing over the result to the designated counseling authority. NBEMS has no role in counseling and allotment of PG seats. Verification of documents and eligibility determination of the candidates shall be undertaken at the time of the counseling/admission process by the concerned authority.
NEET PG 2024 Live: Why is the exam conducted
NEET PG 2024 Live: NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with Chapter IV of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.
No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country. NEET PG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India, mentioned the information bulletin on the official website.
NEET PG 2024 Live: Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an official press release informed that the representatives met the President of the National Board of Examination to convey the difficulties of the NEET PG aspirants after the exam was cancelled.
NEET PG 2024 Live: Why was the exam postponed
NEET PG 2024 Live: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in a press release had announced that the NEET PG exam had been deferred as a “precautionary measure” considering recent allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.
NEET PG 2024 Live: Addressing a press conference, the education minister said NTA has already got a new leadership, and reforms have been initiated in the Agency under the leadership of former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan.
NEET PG 2024 Live: Speaking to the media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the NEET PG revised exam dates would be announced by Monday or Tuesday.
