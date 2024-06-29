NEET PG exam dates likely to be released by Monday or Tuesday, says Education Minister

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said that the revised dates for the NEET PG 2024 will likely be announced by Monday or Tuesday. NEET PG 2024: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the new dates for NEET PG will be announced by Monday or Tuesday. (ANI file image)

Addressing a press conference, the education minister said NTA has already got a new leadership, and reforms have been initiated in the Agency under the leadership of former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan. He said, “We have formed a new law to address the issue, and the entire case has been handed over to the CBI.”

“New dates for NEET-PG will be announced by Monday or Tuesday,” Pradhan added.

Pradhan, also slammed Congress accusing it of not wanting a discussion, and that the party creates obstacles in the entire functioning of the institutional mechanism.

He said, “On behalf of the government, I clearly said that we are ready for any kind of discussion, but Congress does not want to address the students' issue, they want the matter to remain burning. Such issues have come to light even before 2014, but I cannot justify it.”

It may be mentioned here Pradhan’s statement comes in the wake of the NTA announcing the new dates for the UGC NET 2024 that was cancelled and postponed. The NTA said that the exam will be held in multiple shifts between August 21 and September 4, and the same pattern followed by the agency before the June edition.

The agency also mentioned that the UGC NET re-examination will be held in computer-based mode. This was the pattern followed by NTA until the last edition of the test when it went offline. As many as 9,08,580 candidates wrote the examination on June 18 in pen-and-paper mode (using OMR sheets).