Cancelled UGC-NET exam to be held in August-September, new dates for CSIR-NET out too

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), which was cancelled earlier this month by the Education Ministry, will take place in August-September, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced. In its calendar for the upcoming examinations, the NTA has also shared fresh dates for the CSIR-UGC joint NET and NCET examinations. UGC NET 2024 Date Live Updates UGC, CSIR NET new exam dates announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

NCET 2024 exam date: July 10

Joint CSIR-UGC NET date: July 25 to 27

UGC NET June 2024 date: August 21 to September 4

The agency also mentioned that the UGC NET re-examination will be held in computer-based mode. This was the pattern followed by NTA until the last edition of the test when it went offline. As many as 9,08,580 candidates wrote the examination on June 18 in pen-and-paper mode (using OMR sheets).

The test was cancelled on June 19 following intelligance inputs that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later revealed that the paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on Telegram.

The joint CSIR-UGC net examination was previously scheduled to be held between June 25 and 27 but was postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues,” the NTA shared in a public notice four days ahead of the exam's start date.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and admission to PhD courses in Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The UGC NET exam is held in 83 subjects to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor, JRF and PhD admissions.

For the UGC NET June examination, 11,21,225 candidates registered, of whom 6,35,587 were female, 4,85,579 were male, and 59 were third-gender candidates. Of them, 9,08,580 appeared in the examination, recording an overall attendance of 81 per cent.

Apart from the UGC NET, the NEET UG for undergraduate medical admissions conducted by the same agency is under fire with allegations of paper leak and other irregularities. The Central Bureau of Investigations is investigating the matter.

The Education Ministry has formed a high-level panel headed by former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to make recommendations for reforms in the NTA and changed the agency's director general.