UGC NET Date 2024 Live: NTA UGC, CSIR NET, NCET exam dates out on nta.ac.in

UGC NET Date 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the re-exam for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2024) will be held from August 21 to September 4. In the recently-released examination calendar, it also announced that the CSIR-UGC joint NET examination will take place from July 25 to 27 and the NCET examination will be conducted on July 10. The NTA exam calendar can be checked on exams.nta.ac.in....Read More

In another key development, the NTA has decided to conduct the UGC NET re-examination in computer based test (CBT) mode instead of pen and paper. The June edition of the examination was the first time when it took place offline (pen and paper) but the NTA has decided to go back to the old method of conducting the test in online (CBT) mode.

UGC NET for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree courses was cancelled a day after the test was held on June 18 amid fears that the “integrity of the examination might have been compromised”.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later informed that the question paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on the Telegram app.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research UGC-NET, was previously scheduled for June 25 to 27 but it was postponed due to “due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues".

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme was postponed due to technical reasons, as the test could not be started in time at some centres.

The NEET PG examination conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) has also been postponed amid the alleged irregularities in the conduct of these national-level entrance examinations. The president of the board had earlier informed that the new date for the test will be announced by next week.

Follow the latest updates on UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCET and NEET PG new dates here.