UGC NET Date 2024 Live: NTA UGC, CSIR NET, NCET exam dates out on nta.ac.in

UGC NET Date 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the re-exam for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2024) will be held from August 21 to September 4. In the recently-released examination calendar, it also announced that the CSIR-UGC joint NET examination will take place from July 25 to 27 and the NCET examination will be conducted on July 10. The NTA exam calendar can be checked on exams.nta.ac.in....Read More
In another key development, the NTA has decided to conduct the UGC NET re-examination in computer based test (CBT) mode instead of pen and paper. The June edition of the examination was the first time when it took place offline (pen and paper) but the NTA has decided to go back to the old method of conducting the test in online (CBT) mode.
UGC NET for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree courses was cancelled a day after the test was held on June 18 amid fears that the “integrity of the examination might have been compromised”.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later informed that the question paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on the Telegram app.
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research UGC-NET, was previously scheduled for June 25 to 27 but it was postponed due to “due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues".
The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme was postponed due to technical reasons, as the test could not be started in time at some centres.
The NEET PG examination conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) has also been postponed amid the alleged irregularities in the conduct of these national-level entrance examinations. The president of the board had earlier informed that the new date for the test will be announced by next week.
NEET-UGC NET exam controversy: A timeline of events
The controversy over entrance examinations conducted by the NTA such as NEET UG and UGC NET has emerged as a heated topic among students and the academic circles. Here's a timeline of major events.
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: Why was the exam cancelled?
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: The UGC NET examination was held on June 18 for over 9 lakh candidates. A day after the test was held, the Education Ministry issued a notification saying a decision had been taken to cancel the examination as its integrity might have been compromised. Later, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that the paper was leaked on the darknet.
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: NCET exam dates announced
The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme will be held on July 10. The exam for 40,233 registered candidates was scheduled for June 12 but it could not start at all centres due to “technical reasons”.
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: CSIR net exam dates announced
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: The CSIR-UGC joint NET examination for Science subjects, which the NTA said was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues, will now take place between July 25 and 27 in CBT mode.
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: Exam to be held in CBT mode
UGC NET Date 2024 Live: The June 18 UGC NET examination was a shift from the earlier pattern. The test was conducted in offline mode, in pen and paper mode using OMR sheets. However, the rescheduled exam will be conducted according to the earlier pattern of Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread across multiple days and shifts.
UGC NET 2024 Date Live: New exam dates announced
UGC NET 2024 Date Live: The UGC NET June examination, which was cancelled earlier this month a day after it was held, will take place from August 21 to September 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced.