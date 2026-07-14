CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here
The NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card. Candidates can download it from csirnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website by logging in with their Application Number and Password.
The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on 17th july and July 18, 2026.
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As per the official timetable, the Life Science paper will be held on 17th july in the first shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The Mathematical Science paper will be conducted on the same day in the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. On 18th july , the Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences paper will be conducted in the first shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the Physical Sciences paper will be held in the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Candidates have been advised to go through the admit card carefully after downloading it. Details such as candidate's name, photograph, examination date, subject, shift timing, reporting time and examination centre should be checked before the exam day. In case any error found, it should be reported to the NTA immediately.
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The agency has clarified that the admit card has been issued provisionally. Release of admit card should not be treated as confirmation of candidate's eligibility. Verification of eligibility and other required documents will be carried out during the later stages of the selection or admission process. Candidates have also been informed that the admit card will be available only through the online mode and will not be sent by post.
Applicants should carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof and follow all the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for future reference .
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If any difficulty is faced while downloading the admit card or if any information printed on it appears incorrect, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or send an email to csirnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates have also been advised to keep checking the official NTA and CSIR UGC NET websites regularly for the latest announcements and examination-related updates.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in recognised institutions.
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