 CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 05:49 PM IST

CNLU will likely be sharing details about the exam such as syllabus, application and counselling process in the advertisement.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will be releasing the advertisement for CLAT 2025 on July 7, 2024. A notification on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in read, “The CLAT 2025 advertisement is scheduled to be released in Print/ Electronic Media on 7th July, 2024.”

CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7, 2024.
CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7, 2024.

it is expected that CNLU will be sharing details about the exam such as syllabus, application and counselling process in the advertisement.

Earlier, CLAT 2025 exam dates were released in May. As per the official notice, the entrance test will be conducted on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also read: AP EAMCET 2024 counselling schedule for MPC stream out, check dates, documents required here

The official notice read, “The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly.”

Also read: Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam 2 results awaited on kseab.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to download and other details

It may be mentioned here that CLAT is held for aspirants seeking undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes admissions offered by 22 NLUs and participating institutes.

Also read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment results expected today

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025:

  • Go to the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on CLAT 2025 registration link
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • After the registration , login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On