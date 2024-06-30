CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will be releasing the advertisement for CLAT 2025 on July 7, 2024. A notification on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in read, “The CLAT 2025 advertisement is scheduled to be released in Print/ Electronic Media on 7th July, 2024.” CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7, 2024.

it is expected that CNLU will be sharing details about the exam such as syllabus, application and counselling process in the advertisement.

Earlier, CLAT 2025 exam dates were released in May. As per the official notice, the entrance test will be conducted on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The official notice read, “The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly.”

It may be mentioned here that CLAT is held for aspirants seeking undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes admissions offered by 22 NLUs and participating institutes.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025:

Go to the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the home page, click on CLAT 2025 registration link

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

After the registration , login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities.