AP EAMCET 2024 counselling schedule for MPC stream out, check dates, documents required here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2024 for BE, B.Tech admissions. Candidates who qualified for the examination can appear for the counselling process from July 1 to July 13, 2024, for admission to engineering programs at colleges and universities. AP EAMCET 2024 counselling schedule for MPC stream released.

Candidates have to register at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

In an official notice, the APSCHE informed, “Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2024, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B. Tech Courses are informed that the web counselling process comprising the payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification, and option entry will be conducted from 01-07-2024 to 13-07-2024.”

Following is the detailed schedule:

Commencement of Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration online: July 1 to July 7, 2024.

Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers: July 4 to July 10, 2024.

Exercising the Web-Options by registered and eligible Candidates July 8 to July 12, 2024.

Change of Options for the candidates: July 13, 2024.

Allotment of Seats: July 16, 2024.

Self-Reporting & Reporting at college: July 17, 2024 to July 22, 2024.

Commencement of classwork: July 19, 2024.

Documents required:

Candidates have to bring all original Certificates and two sets of Xerox copies of the following:

AP EAPCET-2024 Rank card.

AP EAPCET-2024 Hall Ticket.

Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

Transfer Certificate (T.C).

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate.

EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25 from MeeSeva/Gram Sachivalayam for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate/Residence proof of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates.

Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority(Not OBC Certificate).

Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2021 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parent’s name have to be reflected in the ration card) those who claim tuition fee reimbursement)

Local status certificate (if applicable) i.e a candidate who migrates to any part of the state of Andhra Pradesh from the state of Telangana from 02-June-2014 to on/before 01-June-2024 shall be regarded as the local candidate in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that APSCHE announced the result of the AP EAPCET on June 11, 2024.

The AP EAMCET exam took place from May 16 to 23. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23 and the Agriculture, Pharmacy stream exam was conducted on May 16 and 17.