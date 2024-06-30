TS POLYCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment results expected today

TS POLYCET Result 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana is expected to release the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or TS POLYCET 2024 round 1 seat allotment results today, June 30. In the counselling schedule, the SBTET mentioned that the provisional allotment results will be released “on or before” June 30. When released, the candidates can check it on polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. TS POLTCET seat allotment result expected today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To download the Telangana POLYCET seat allotment results, the candidates must use enter the ROC form number, TGPOLYCET hall ticket number, password and date of birth in the candidate login page.

The counselling will be conducted in two phases, followed by spot admissions. The second phase will be done from July 7 to 18 and spot admissions will be from July 23 to 30. Check the schedule here for more details.

TS POLYCET is the state-level common entrance test for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering, non-Engineering and Technology offered at Polytechnics, Institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics, institutions in Telangana.

In addition, the test is also used for admission to Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture courses offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Diploma courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU).

The entrance examination was held in May.

Once released, the candidates can check the TS POLYCET allotment results by following these steps

TS POLYCET 2024: How to check seat allotment results?

Go to polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in Open the round 1 seat allotment result link given on the home page. If required, key in your credentials and log in. Check and download the TS POLYCET allotment result.

For any further details, the candidates can contact the POLYCET helpline number at +918035233929. They are also advised to visit the examination website for any further updates.