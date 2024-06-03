TS POLYCET Result 2024 declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, direct link to check rank card here

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has announced TS POLYCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. TS POLYCET Result 2024 declared, check rank card here

The TS POLYCET examination was conducted on May 24, 2024 and the answer key was released on May 25, 2024. The last date to raise objection was till May 26, 2024.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website of TS POLYCET by following the steps given below.

TS POLYCET Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS POLYCET Result 2024 rank card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Two separate Ranks will be allotted for the candidate who appeared for POLYCET.

Polytechnic Common Entrance Test - POLYCET-2024 is conducted for candidates seeking admission into Diploma Courses in Engineering and Non- Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions (including Govt./Aided and Unaided polytechnics/ Institutions and Polytechnics running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State, Agricultural courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) , Horticultural Diploma courses offer by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU), Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU).