Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam 2 results awaited on kseab.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to download and other details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, is scheduled to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Results 2024 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam 2 results awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. (HT file image)

To check the results, candidates will have to enter their registration number and Date of Birth.

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka Class 10 Exam 2 was conducted from June 14 to 21, 2024. Instead of the supplementary examinations, the KSEAB introduced a new education policy wherein three exams will be held, namely exam 1, exam 2, and exam 3, starting from the academic year 2023–2024.

The answer key for the SSLC Exam 2 was released on June 21, 2024. Students and educators could go through the answer key and raise objections till June 22, 2024, at 5.30 pm.

Besides, the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th final exam result was declared on May 9, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 73.40% has been registered this year. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed.

Meanwhile, the regular SSLC examination was conducted on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024, and the practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time was given to 3 hours of question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours of question paper for differently abled candidates.

Steps to download the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 results:

Visit the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, Click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result’ link. Enter your credentials to log in Check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.