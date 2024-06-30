JKCET 2024 counselling for round 1 admissions today, check the documents required, schedule and instructions

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, JKBOPEE, began the JKCET 2024 counselling round 1 admissions for BE, B.Tech programmes today, June 30. As per the official notification released by the board, those candidates who have been ranked between 1 and 500 were asked to report with the necessary documents at the BOPEE offices Jammu/Srinagar for registration/attendance and fulfilment of other formalities. JKCET 2024 counselling for round 1 admissions today. (Kunal Patil/HT file image)

The important documents include:

12th Class Marks Card.

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh.

Category Certificate, including TFW, if any.

Date of Birth Certificate (Issued by J&K Board of School Education / Centre Board/other Boards).

Furthermore, participating candidates also need to deposit the counselling fee of Rs. 1000 though POS machine available at BOPEE office Jammu/Srinagar through Debit/Credit cards. Any candidate who fails to deposit the counselling fee shall not be allowed to participate in the counselling process, said the board.

As per the board, a candidate who fails to participate in his counselling on the designated date will be allowed to participate in the counselling process on the next day, provided he/she does not stake any claim on a seat which was available on his/her date of counselling but has already been allotted to a candidate figuring next in the order of merit list, on the grounds that the concerned candidate could not participate in the physical round of counselling earlier when the seat was available.

Candidates who fail to join in the allotted college after completion of the counselling will not be eligible to participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling or upgradation rounds.

It may be mentioned that the next round of counselling will be on July 1, 2024 for candidates ranked between 501 and 1100.

Likewise, for candidates ranked between 1101 and 1662, the counselling will be done on July 2, 2024.

Candidates are required to report from 8:30 AM to 10 AM.