NEET re-exam result expected today, UG medical counselling likely in July

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2024 09:24 AM IST

The NEET re-test was held on June 23 for 1563 candidates affected by time loss during the previous exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET re-exam results today, June 30 on exams.nta.ac.in. The Medical Counselling (MCC) is likely to begin the undergraduate medical counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats from July 6. NEET 2024 news live updates.

NEET re-exam result 2024 expected today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
This year, the UG medical entrance test for over 24 lakh candidates took place on May 5. During the test, 1563 candidates at seven centres faced time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers. To compensate them, the NTA decided to award grace marks. However, it was later recalled.

During a Supreme Court hearing on the issue of grace marks and other irregularities surrounding the NEET UG examination, the Centre informed that the grace marks awarded to these candidates will be cancelled.

The affected students will be given another chance to appear in the examination, and if they decide not to take it, their original scores (without the grace marks) will be treated as final. Notably, only 813 of the 1563 eligible candidates appeared for the NEET re-test.

About NEET 2024 counselling

During the same hearing, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the NEET re-test will be held on June 23, and the results will likely be declared by June 30 to facilitate the counselling process starting on July 6.

The MCC is holds NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats and all seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi and Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia) along with seats of colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

The detailed schedule will be published soon on mcc.nic.in.

