CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download
NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip. Candidates can download it using their application number and password.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip for candidates who have registered for the examination. The city intimation slip is now available on the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access it by logging in with their application number and password.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18, 2026. The examination is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, and admission to PhD programmes along with eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges across the country.
UPTET Answer Key 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.in, direct link to download here
According to the official schedule, the Life Sciences examination will be held on July 17 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. The Mathematical Sciences paper will be conducted on the same day from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On July 18, the examination for Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. The Physical Sciences examination is scheduled to be conducted from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the same day.
The CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted for candidates seeking opportunities in research and higher education. Candidates holding a postgraduate degree in the relevant science discipline and fulfilling the eligibility conditions prescribed by the NTA are eligible to appear for the examination. The test serves as an important gateway for those planning to pursue research fellowships, teaching careers and doctoral studies in recognised universities and higher educational institutions across India.
Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026
How to Download the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip
Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website.
Click on the link for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip.
Enter the application number and password.
Submit the details.
The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates who face any difficulty while downloading the city intimation slip can contact the NTA helpdesk through the helpline numbers or email address mentioned in the official notification. They are also advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the examination schedule, admit card release and other important announcements related to the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination.
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