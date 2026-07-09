The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has received a contribution commitment of ₹10 crore from its distinguished alumnus, Dr. Naresh Chand Gupta, and Mrs. Nidhi Gupta for the development of student residential infrastructure on the campus. The contribution will be used for the construction of one residential tower in the upcoming Hall of Residence 15, a major housing project that is being undertaken to meet the growing accommodation needs of students. IIT Kanpur receives ₹10 crore alumni gift to boost student housing infrastructure (HT Photo)

Over the years, a steady increase in student enrolment has been recorded at IIT Kanpur. With the number of students rising, the need for additional residential facilities has also been felt. To address this requirement, a new Hall of Residence is being developed with four residential towers that are expected to accommodate nearly 1,000 students. One of these towers will be constructed with the support provided by Dr. Gupta and Mrs. Gupta. In recognition of the contribution, the residential tower will be named in accordance with Dr. Gupta's wishes.

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The new residential facility is being planned as a modern and student-friendly living space. Several amenities have been proposed to support the daily needs of students and improve their overall campus experience. Study rooms, recreational areas, dining facilities and common spaces for interaction and collaboration are being included in the project. Infrastructure that is accessible to all students is also being incorporated. In addition, measures such as solar energy integration, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient systems are being adopted to make the facility environmentally responsible.

No relaxation in IIT admission 75% Class 12 marks rule: Joint Admission Board Dr. Naresh Chand Gupta graduated from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur in 1988. Higher studies were later pursued by him at the University of Maryland, College Park, where master's and doctoral degrees were earned. During his professional journey, he has been associated with several initiatives in the fields of technology and research. He is also recognised for establishing Adobe India as one of the country's leading research and development centres, which grew into a major innovation hub under his leadership.

For his contributions to technology, entrepreneurship and research, the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2025 was conferred upon Dr. Gupta by IIT Kanpur. Through this contribution, support has been extended towards creating an environment where students can live, learn and build meaningful relationships during their time at the institute.

Appreciation for the contribution has been expressed by IIT Kanpur. According to the institute, residential spaces are an important part of student life as they encourage learning beyond classrooms and help in community building and leadership development. The new residential infrastructure is expected to provide students with a comfortable and supportive environment that contributes to both their academic journey and personal growth.