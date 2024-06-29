NEET 2024 News Live: CBI conducts searches at seven locations in Gujarat in paper leak case, latest updates here

NEET 2024 News Live: CBI conducts searches at seven location spread across four districts in Gujarat - Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra (Representative Image)

In a latest move, the CBI has conducted searches at seven location in Gujarat in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said on Saturday. As per PTI, the operation began in the morning at the premises of suspects spread across four districts -- Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra. Earlier, the CBI arrested Oasis School Principal-cum-District coordinator of NEET exams Ehsanul Haq, Vice Principal Imtiyaz Alam and another individual on allegations of tampering of questions papers, in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh....Read More

The Principal and other staff members were questioned for hours with regard to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, on Wednesday.

Besides, the Special CBI Court in Patna had earlier sent two accused in the NEET question paper leak case – Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar – to CBI remand for three days.

On the political front, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had been adjourned till July 1, 2024, following the protest by the opposition demanding a debate on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024).

The uproar in Parliament came in the backdrop of President Droupadi Murmu mentioning the paper leak issue while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday. She said that the government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty.

