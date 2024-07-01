 NEET UG re-test result announced on exams.nta.ac.in, check details here - Hindustan Times
NEET UG re-test result announced on exams.nta.ac.in, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Candidates who took the NEET re-test can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the NEET UG re-test results, which was held on June 23 for 1563 candidates affected by time loss during the previous exam. Candidates who took the NEET re-test can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The direct link and other details are given below. NEET 2024 news live updates.

NEET re-exam result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
This year, the NEET UG exam took place May 5. During the test, 1563 candidates at seven centres faced time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers. To compensate them, the National Testing Agency decided to award grace marks.

However, the move was called off after petitions challenging it were filed in the Supreme Court.

During a Supreme Court hearing on the issue, the Centre said that the grace marks awarded to these candidates have been cancelled. It said that the concerned candidates will get another chance to appear in the examination.

If they choose not to appear for the re-examination, their original scores (without the grace marks) will be treated as final.

Notably, only 813 of the 1563 eligible candidates appeared for the NEET re-test.

NEET 2024 Re-Test Result: What’s next?

Next, the Medical Counselling Committee will begin the undergraduate medical counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats. The process is expected to begin on July 6.

During the SC hearing mentioned above, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the NEET re-test will be held on June 23, and the results will likely be declared by June 30 to facilitate the counselling process starting on July 6.

Exam and College Guide
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
