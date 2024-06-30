CUET UG result, expected on June 30, likely to be deferred with answer key yet to be released

CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 in May and the result is awaited. In the information bulletin for the entrance test, the agency mentioned that the result announcement is tentatively scheduled for June 30 but it is unlikely to meet this deadline. CUET UG answer key 2024 live updates. CUET UG result was tentatively scheduled for June 30 but the answer key has not been released yet. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

The provisional answer key, question papers and responses have not been published yet.

The NTA will first provide the answer key of CUET UG and then invite objections from candidates. It will then check the objections and prepare the final answer key. The result will be declared only after that.

Subject experts will review these objections and use them to prepare the final answer key, which is used to prepare and announce the results.

This year, the undergraduate entrance examination of central and other participating universities was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024.

For the first time, the NTA went with a hybrid mode for the CUET UG examination – online (computer based test or CBT) and pen and paper (CBT) test.

How to check CUET UG answer key and results?