CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Here's how to check Answer Key when released, check latest updates

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Answer Key 2024 is expected to be released soon. When released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned that the examination result is expected by June 30, meaning, the answer key of CUET UG should be expected to be released anytime....Read More

Once the Answer Key is released, the NTA will also give candidates a window during which they can raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses

Subject experts will review these objections and use them in preparing the final answer key. The final answer key is used to prepare and announce the results.

Notably. the entrance examination for admission to central and other participating institutes was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. Moreover, This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).

