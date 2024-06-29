CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Here's how to check Answer Key when released, check latest updates
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Answer Key 2024 is expected to be released soon. When released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned that the examination result is expected by June 30, meaning, the answer key of CUET UG should be expected to be released anytime....Read More
Once the Answer Key is released, the NTA will also give candidates a window during which they can raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses
Subject experts will review these objections and use them in preparing the final answer key. The final answer key is used to prepare and announce the results.
Notably. the entrance examination for admission to central and other participating institutes was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. Moreover, This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).
Follow the blog for the latest updates on CUET UG Answer Key and results 2024, and more.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: About examination
The CUET UG 2024 is an entrance test held for admissions to UG courses at central and other participating universities.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Official website to check answer key
The CUET Answer Key 2024 can be downloaded from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA's statement on Answer Key
The NTA had earlier issued a release wherein it said, “Candidates will be given an opportunity for the challenge along with the provisional answer key, question paper, and scanned copy of OMR. These challenges will be shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the final answer keys will be prepared which will then be used in preparing the result of CUET (UG) – 2024.”
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: How to contact NTA in case of any assistance?
For any help regarding the CUET UG exam, candidates can contact the NTA helpline numbers 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700. They can also email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Question paper, responses to be shared with answer key
Along with the provisional answer key, the question papers of all subjects and the candidates' recorded responses will be displayed on the NTA website.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: What are the details required to download Answer Key
To check the CUET answer key or result, the candidates should enter details such as their application number and date of birth as login credentials.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Exam held in hybrid mode for first time
The CUET UG exam was conducted in a hybrid mode-- online (computer based test) and pen and paper (offline) for the first time.
The test was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: When are results scheduled to be out?
As per the NTA, the results are originally scheduled to be out on June 30, 2024.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: How to check Answer Key when released?
- Go to the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in
- Open the CUET UG exam page.
- Open the CUET UG 2024 answer key/question paper/responses download link.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Check and download the CUET UG answer key.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Provisional answer key awaited
The CUET UG provisional answer key is yet to be released by the NTA.