Monday, Jul 01, 2024
AIAPGET 2024 advanced city intimation slip released at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jul 01, 2024 02:13 PM IST

Candidates must not confuse the exam city slip with the admit card. The hall tickets will be released soon by the NTA. Check details below.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the exam city intimation slip for the All-India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the exam city slip from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD AIAPGET 2024 EXAM CITY SLIP

It is to be noted here that the exam city slip should not be confused with the admit card. The hall tickets are scheduled to be out on July 2, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA will conduct the entrance test on July 6, 2024, at various examination centers across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination duration will be 120 minutes or 2 hours. There will be 120 questions and the maximum mark is 480. Each question will carry 4 marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get 4 marks and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score.

Registrations for the AIAPGET 2024 began on April 16 and were closed on May 15, 2024. The last date to pay the examination fee was May 16. Additionally, the correction window to make changes in the application form was opened from May 17 to May 19, 2024.

How to download the AIAPGET 2024 exam city information slip:

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled Advance Intimation of Examination City allotted to the applicants of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2024.’
  3. On the login page, enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Code, and submit.
  4. The AIAPGET 2024 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of the same for further use.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website.

News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIAPGET 2024 advanced city intimation slip released at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here
