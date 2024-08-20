 Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts at nainitalbank.co.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts at nainitalbank.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Aug 20, 2024 02:25 PM IST

Nainital Bank will recruit candidates for PO, Officers, Manager and CA. The direct link to apply is given here.

The Nanital Bank Limited has invited applications for Probationary Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization.

Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts(HT file)
Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts(HT file)

The registration process was started on August 17 and will end on August 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

APSSB CSLE 2024: Registration for 452 vacancies begins at apssb.nic.in, link to apply

Vacancy Details

  • Probationary Officer (PO) in Officers Grade/Scale-I: 20 posts
  • IT-Officer (Cyber Security) in Officers Grade/Scale-I: 2 posts
  • Manager-IT (Cyber Security) in Officers Grade/Scale-II: 2 posts
  • Chartered Accountant (CA) in Officers Grade/Scale-II: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination for all posts. The written examination will comprise questions from reasoning, English language, General Awareness (with special reference to Banking), Computer Knowledge for PO posts and Professional knowledge for other posts and quantitative aptitude. The number of questions is 200 and maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 145 minutes.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1500/- including GST for all posts. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in.
  • Click on recruitment page available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the PO registration link will be available.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Nainital Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts at nainitalbank.co.in
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On