Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts at nainitalbank.co.in

The Nanital Bank Limited has invited applications for Probationary Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization. Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts(HT file)

The registration process was started on August 17 and will end on August 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer (PO) in Officers Grade/Scale-I: 20 posts

IT-Officer (Cyber Security) in Officers Grade/Scale-I: 2 posts

Manager-IT (Cyber Security) in Officers Grade/Scale-II: 2 posts

Chartered Accountant (CA) in Officers Grade/Scale-II: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination for all posts. The written examination will comprise questions from reasoning, English language, General Awareness (with special reference to Banking), Computer Knowledge for PO posts and Professional knowledge for other posts and quantitative aptitude. The number of questions is 200 and maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 145 minutes.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1500/- including GST for all posts. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in.

Click on recruitment page available on the home page.

A new page will open where the PO registration link will be available.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Nainital Bank.