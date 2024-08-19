APSSB CSLE 2024: Registration for 452 vacancies begins at apssb.nic.in, link to apply

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has started the online application process for the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for 452 grade C posts on the official website of the board, apssb.nic.in. APSSB CSLE 2024: Registration for grade C posts begins (apssb.nic.in)

Eligibility conditions such as age limit and educational qualification are different for each post. Candidates should check the notification given on the board's website before applying.

While applying for these grade C vacancies, candidates are required to provide a photo identity card (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID Card/Driving License/PAN Card/ any government-authorized Photo Identity Document).

On the examination day, they have to carry the same ID card (original copy) along with the admit card.

APSSB said candidates must indicate their preference for posts clearly, along with the name of the department/office, while filling out the form. Candidates will not be allowed to change their preferences after submitting forms.

The application fee is ₹150 for APST candidates and ₹200 for general category candidates. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are not required to pay the exam fee.

Depending on the post, the selection of candidates will be made through a one-, two- or three-stage examination. The detailed scheme of the examination is mentioned in the information bulletin.

