RRB Technician 2024 application window to reopen as vacancies increase, all you need to know before applying

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently announced that the application window for Technician recruitment 2024 will be reopened soon. Those who did not apply for RRB Technician recruitment 2024 previously will have another opportunity to submit their forms during the 15-day window on rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Technician 2024 application window to reopen soon (rrbapply.gov.in, screenshot)

The announcement was made after the number of Technician vacancies was revised. Previously, it was 9,144, and it has now been increased to 14,298. The post-wised revised number of vacancies can be checked on this notification.

The notification further mentioned that existing candidates (those who applied during the previous window) will be given an opportunity to change their RRB option along with preference for Zonal Railway(s), Workshop(s), and PUs within the opted RRB.

Before applying for RRB Technician recruitment during the reopened window, here are a few things new candidates should know:

Eligibility Criteria: The eligibility criteria will be different depending on the post. Interested candidates can check educational qualification, age limit and other details here.

Selection Process: To select candidates, RRB will first hold a computer-based test, which will be followed by document verification and medical test rounds. The detailed schedule and venues for these examinations will be shared on the RRB websites and via SMS and email.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, Female, Transgender and EWS candidates. For all other candidates, the fee is ₹500.

How to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024?