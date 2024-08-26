SSC GD 2025 Notification Live: Registration expected to begin soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Constable GD notification will be released soon on ssc.gov.in (Representational image)

SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Constable (General Duty) notification soon. When released, candidates can check the Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles notification and apply for the test on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in....Read More

As per the commission, the notification is tentatively scheduled to be released on August 27. The application deadline is October 5 and the computer-based exam will be held in January-February, 2025.

The exact dates for application, fee payment, correction window and the examination will be mentioned in the notification. It will also contain important information for candidates such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, exam pattern, etc. will be mentioned in the notification.

