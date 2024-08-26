SSC GD 2025 Notification Live: Registration expected to begin soon at ssc.gov.in
SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Constable (General Duty) notification soon. When released, candidates can check the Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles notification and apply for the test on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in....Read More
As per the commission, the notification is tentatively scheduled to be released on August 27. The application deadline is October 5 and the computer-based exam will be held in January-February, 2025.
The exact dates for application, fee payment, correction window and the examination will be mentioned in the notification. It will also contain important information for candidates such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, exam pattern, etc. will be mentioned in the notification.
SSC GD 2025 notification is expected on: August 27
Application deadline: October 5
Computer-based exam: January-February, 2025.
The SSC Constable GD recruitment notification will be released on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the recruitment notification for Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2025 soon.