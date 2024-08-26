Edit Profile
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live: Registration expected to begin soon at ssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 26, 2024 8:30 AM IST
    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The official notification is expected soon on ssc.gov.in.
    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Constable GD notification will be released soon on ssc.gov.in (Representational image)
    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Constable (General Duty) notification soon. When released, candidates can check the Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles notification and apply for the test on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in....Read More

    As per the commission, the notification is tentatively scheduled to be released on August 27. The application deadline is October 5 and the computer-based exam will be held in January-February, 2025.

    The exact dates for application, fee payment, correction window and the examination will be mentioned in the notification. It will also contain important information for candidates such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, exam pattern, etc. will be mentioned in the notification.

    Follow this live blog for detailed information about SSC GD 2025

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 26, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Tentative dates

    SSC GD 2025 notification is expected on: August 27

    Application deadline: October 5

    Computer-based exam: January-February, 2025.

    Aug 26, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Where to check notification?

    SSC GD 2025 Live: The SSC Constable GD recruitment notification will be released on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.

    Aug 26, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Notification soon

    SSC GD 2025 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the recruitment notification for Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2025 soon.

