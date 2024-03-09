RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 registration begins for 9144 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.
Railway Recruitment Boards has invited application for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of regional RRBs. This recruitment drive will fill up 9144 posts in the organization. The registration process begins today, March 9, 2024.
The last date to apply is till April 8, 2024. The correction window will open on April 9 and will close on April 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 posts
- Technician Grade III: 8052 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Information on examination schedule and venues will be given to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS and email.
Application Fee
The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/- and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female, Transgender, or EWS. The payment should be done online through internet banking, debit/ credit cards or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.