Railway Recruitment Boards has invited application for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of regional RRBs. This recruitment drive will fill up 9144 posts in the organization. The registration process begins today, March 9, 2024. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here (Rajkumar)

The last date to apply is till April 8, 2024. The correction window will open on April 9 and will close on April 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 posts

Technician Grade III: 8052 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Information on examination schedule and venues will be given to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS and email.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/- and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female, Transgender, or EWS. The payment should be done online through internet banking, debit/ credit cards or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.