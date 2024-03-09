 RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 10:01 AM IST

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 registration begins for 9144 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Railway Recruitment Boards has invited application for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of regional RRBs. This recruitment drive will fill up 9144 posts in the organization. The registration process begins today, March 9, 2024.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here (Rajkumar)
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here (Rajkumar)

The last date to apply is till April 8, 2024. The correction window will open on April 9 and will close on April 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

  • Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 posts
  • Technician Grade III: 8052 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Information on examination schedule and venues will be given to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS and email.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is 500/- and 250/- for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female, Transgender, or EWS. The payment should be done online through internet banking, debit/ credit cards or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On