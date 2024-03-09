RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply, steps to follow
The application process for 9144 vacancies of Technician Grade -I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade -III begins today.
The application process for 9144 vacancies of Technician Grade -I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade -III begins today.
In an official notification by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), it was informed that candidates who wish to apply may do so from March 9, 2024, to April 8, 2024 (11:59 hours). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RRB.
Vacancy Details:
Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 posts
Technician Grade III: 8052 posts
Selection Process:
The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Information on the examination schedule and venues will be given to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS and email.
Also Read: RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here
Steps to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:
Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in
Look out for the link to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024
Fill in the required details and complete the registration process
Review your personal information
Pay the application fee and submit the application form