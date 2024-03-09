 RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply, steps to follow - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply, steps to follow

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply, steps to follow

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 09, 2024 10:34 AM IST

The application process for 9144 vacancies of Technician Grade -I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade -III begins today.

The application process for 9144 vacancies of Technician Grade -I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade -III begins today.

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.(HT file)
The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.(HT file)

In an official notification by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), it was informed that candidates who wish to apply may do so from March 9, 2024, to April 8, 2024 (11:59 hours). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RRB.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details:

Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 posts

Technician Grade III: 8052 posts

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Information on the examination schedule and venues will be given to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS and email.

Also Read: RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9144 posts begins, link here

Steps to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in

Look out for the link to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024

Fill in the required details and complete the registration process

Review your personal information

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Direct link to apply here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On