SCI Junior Court Attendant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 80 posts at sci.gov.in, direct link here

Supreme Court of India, SCI has invited applications for Junior Court Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SCI at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organization.

The registration process started on August 23 and will end on September 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed Class 10 standard conducted by any Board/ Institute recognized by the Government. Minimum One year full time diploma in cooking/culinary arts from a recognized Institute is necessary. Candidates between the ages of 18 and 27 years are eligible to apply.

Candidates should have three years of cooking experience in a prestigious Hotel/Restaurant/ Government department/Undertaking etc.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test based on Objective Type Question Paper in bilingual (English and Hindi), Practical Trade Skill Test and Interview. The written test will be of 100 marks, practical trade skill test will be of 70 marks and interview of 30 marks. The duration of written test is 1 ½ hours (90 minutes). There will be no negative marking. The Written Test will be conducted at 17 Test Centres in 16 states.

The final selection list shall be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in objective-type written tests, practical trade skill tests and Interviews.

Application fee

The candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs.400/-. The application fee for SC/ST/Physically Challenged/Ex-Servicemen/Dependent of Freedom Fighters/ Widow/ Divorcee Women/ Judicially Separated Women who are not re-married is ₹200/-. The fee should be paid through online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SCI.