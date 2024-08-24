CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1130 posts begins on August 31 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1130 posts in the organization. CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1130 posts begins on August 31

The registration process will begin on August 31 and will close on September 30, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years of age as on the closing date for receipt of the online applications form. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 01/10/2001 and later than 30/09/2006.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/Document Verification (DV). The documents of the candidates who qualified in PET/PST will be scrutinized. The candidates who qualify in PET/PST/DV will be called for Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The Written Examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks.

All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice type. The Written Examination will be conducted in English and Hindi languages under OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only. There shall be no negative marking.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through Net Banking, by using Debit or Credit cards and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Fee paid by modes other than as stated above, will not be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.