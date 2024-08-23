Amid large-scale teachers’ recruitment, broad-ranging discrepancies in Bihar

Despite large-scale teachers’ recruitment in Bihar through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) since mid-2023, it is turning out to be a channelling exercise for the department to weed out undeserving ones who managed to hoodwink the process to get jobs. The documents of teachers form outside state appointed through Teachers’ Recruitment Exam (TRE) - 1 & 2 despite not fulfilling the criteria of at least 60% marks in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are under scanner.(HT File)

The department, however, does not have the exact figures of such teachers, who have been either removed or are in the process of being removed for not fulfilling the laid down conditions for candidates from outside state. “The process of verification is on at the district level and we don’t have the cumulative figures at this stage,” said a senior department officer.

However, he apprehended that the number could swell to hundreds due to the pace at which discrepancies are being by detected and teachers being removed. “The apex posts of regional deputy directors (RDDs) for

Bihar Education Service officials in eight of the nine divisions are under additional charge. So, we are not fully aware of the issues involved with teachers’ recruitment,” he added.

On Thursday, the Patna High Court also directed the state government and the BPSC to file its affidavits within four weeks on the writ petition filed for cancelling the results and supplementary results of 8000 computer science teachers in the higher secondary schools. They were appointed through TRE-1.

The counsel for the petitioner told the bench of Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan that over 900 candidates acquired the necessary qualification for the job after the TRE-1 advertisement. “There seem to be a lot of discrepancies in the results,” said counsel Vikas Kumar Pankaj.

Last month, a day before the conduct of the third phase of teachers’ recruitment examination (TRE-3) from July 19-22, the Patna High Court had directed the education department to publish supplementary results for TRE-1 held last year while hearing a batch of over 100 petitions, while the demand for supplementary results of TRE-2 is also being raised.

Though the BPSC had released supplementary results for TRE-1, many candidates felt deprived and had moved the court. The court’s verdict will benefit hundreds of candidates and may also add strength to the growing demand for supplementary results of TRE-2 also.

Earlier in May, the Hc had stayed the February 7, 2024 advertisement of the BPSC for teachers’ recruitment and directed the state government to take a final call on the issue of weightage to guest teachers on the lines of the contract teachers.

While the department is dealing with this new challenge in the midst of its efforts to improve schools’ condition, the vigilance probe involving teachers appointed between 2006 and 2015 through panchayat-Raj institutions and urban local bodies has reached a dead end. Nearly 1.87 lakh of those have also cleared the competency test to avail the government employee status, while rest will take test in future.

“We are carrying out investigation as directed, even though court monitoring is now not there,. Even this year, till July 25, the vigilance bureau filed 50 FIRs against as many accused after forged documents were detected,” said DG (Vigilance) Alok Raj.

The HC bench of the then chief justice L Narasimha Reddy and Justice Sudhir Singh had on May 18, 2015 ordered probe and directed the state vigilance investigation bureau to collect all the folders containing documents of teachers three weeks. While hundreds of FIRs were lodged and some teachers also removed, the probe is still on and the search for the missing folders continues, while several teachers also retired during the period.