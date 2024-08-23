Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2024 out at mahresult.nic.in, here's how to check

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, declared the supplementary results of the Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2024 on August 23, 2024. The first cut-off list for degree college admissions have been announced. Students look at the merit list at Dadar's Ruia College. (Kunal Patil/HT photo)

Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary exams and wish to check their results can visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also check results on mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16, 2024, to July 30, 2024, whereas the Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16, 2024, to August 8, 2024, for both general and bifocal courses.

Direct Link to check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam results

Direct Link to check Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exam results

For Class 10, the examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. For Class 12, the examination was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary exams and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2024

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

Look out for the link to check Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply result on the home page and click it

A new page will open where candidates are required to provide their login credentials

On submitting the credentials, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

Verify details and download the page

Take a print out of the score card for future reference

Maharashtra SSC result was announced on May 27, 2024, and Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 21, 2024.

A total of 1560154 students registered for the Class 10 exam this year, out of which 1549326 appeared. Out of the total number of students, 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 95.81%.

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 93.37%. A total of 1433331 students registered for the examination and 1423923 students appeared. A total of 1329684 students passed.

