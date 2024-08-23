UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 centres

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion have started the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 on August 23, 2024. The UPPBPB re-examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024. The Constable re-examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm....Read More

The examination will be held at 1174 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 48,17,441 (48,17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination.

The UP Police Constable admit card has been released for August 23, 24 and 25, 2024 exam dates.

Appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the shifts. The entry gate will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the examination and no candidate will be allowed entry after that.

The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024 across the state. The state government however cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.

The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reactions.