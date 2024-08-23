UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 centres
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion have started the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 on August 23, 2024. The UPPBPB re-examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024. The Constable re-examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The examination will be held at 1174 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 48,17,441 (48,17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination.
The UP Police Constable admit card has been released for August 23, 24 and 25, 2024 exam dates.
Appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the shifts. The entry gate will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the examination and no candidate will be allowed entry after that.
The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024 across the state. The state government however cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.
The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reactions.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Shift 1 ends
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Day 1 Shift 1 has concluded. Students reactions and paper analysis will be available soon.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Check shift timings
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Check exam dates
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UP Police Constable examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Details about February exam
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Why is there gap between exam dates?
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The gap between the written examination has been kept keeping in mind because of the Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Items not allowed inside exam centres
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Candidates are not allowed to carry these items to exam centre- text material (printed or written), pieces of paper, geometric-pencil box, plastic pouch, any type of calculator, credit/debit card, scale, copy, pen drive, eraser, log table/electronic pen at the examination centers. /Scanner, digital pen, electronic gadgets like mobile phone, keys, camera, any kind of watch, jewellery, smart watch, Bluetooth device, earphones, micro phone, pager, health band, wallet/purse, sunglasses handbag.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Appearing candidates should carry admit card
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: All appearing candidates will have to carry the admit card issued by the Board, Admit Card/Identity Card (e-Aadhar, DL, Passport), black/blue ball point pen.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Security measures taken
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UP government has taken several security measures for the conduct of the examination. Biometric verification, fingerprint and facial recognition are among them.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Admit card released for 3 exam dates
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The UP Police Constable admit card has been released for August 23, 24 and 25, 2024 exam dates.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Number of candidates registered for exam
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: As many as 48,17,441 (48,17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Exam conducted at 1174 exam centres
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The examination will be held at 1174 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Check re-exam dates
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The UPPBPB re-examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Shift details
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The Constable re-examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Day 1 Shift 1 underway
UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB has started the Day 1 Shift 1 examination at 10 am today, August 23, 2024. The examination will get over at 12 noon.