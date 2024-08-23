Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 centres

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 23, 2024 12:02 PM IST
    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 centres
    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 centres

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion have started the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 on August 23, 2024. The UPPBPB re-examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024. The Constable re-examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm....Read More

    The examination will be held at 1174 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 48,17,441 (48,17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination.

    The UP Police Constable admit card has been released for August 23, 24 and 25, 2024 exam dates.

    Appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the shifts. The entry gate will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the examination and no candidate will be allowed entry after that.

    The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024 across the state. The state government however cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.

    The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reactions.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 12:02 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Shift 1 ends

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Day 1 Shift 1 has concluded. Students reactions and paper analysis will be available soon.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Check shift timings

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UP Police Constable examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Details about February exam

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Why is there gap between exam dates?

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The gap between the written examination has been kept keeping in mind because of the Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Items not allowed inside exam centres

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Candidates are not allowed to carry these items to exam centre- text material (printed or written), pieces of paper, geometric-pencil box, plastic pouch, any type of calculator, credit/debit card, scale, copy, pen drive, eraser, log table/electronic pen at the examination centers. /Scanner, digital pen, electronic gadgets like mobile phone, keys, camera, any kind of watch, jewellery, smart watch, Bluetooth device, earphones, micro phone, pager, health band, wallet/purse, sunglasses handbag.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Appearing candidates should carry admit card

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: All appearing candidates will have to carry the admit card issued by the Board, Admit Card/Identity Card (e-Aadhar, DL, Passport), black/blue ball point pen.

    Aug 23, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Security measures taken

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UP government has taken several security measures for the conduct of the examination. Biometric verification, fingerprint and facial recognition are among them.

    Aug 23, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Admit card released for 3 exam dates

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The UP Police Constable admit card has been released for August 23, 24 and 25, 2024 exam dates.

    Aug 23, 2024 10:54 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Number of candidates registered for exam

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: As many as 48,17,441 (48,17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination.

    Aug 23, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Exam conducted at 1174 exam centres

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The examination will be held at 1174 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

    Aug 23, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Check re-exam dates

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The UPPBPB re-examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024.

    Aug 23, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Shift details

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: The Constable re-examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    Aug 23, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: Day 1 Shift 1 underway

    UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB has started the Day 1 Shift 1 examination at 10 am today, August 23, 2024. The examination will get over at 12 noon.

    News education competitive exams UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Live: UPPBPB Day 1 Shift 1 re-exam begins at 1174 centres
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes