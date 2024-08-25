 UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Candidate allegedly kills self in Bareilly ‘for not performing well in exam’ - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Candidate allegedly kills self in Bareilly ‘for not performing well in exam’

PTI | , Bareilly
Aug 25, 2024 05:08 PM IST

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The father of the 24-year-old deceased candidate said that he was preparing for the exam for the last five years.

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after he could not perform well in the Police Constable Recruitment Exam, police said on Sunday.

The deceased candidate has been identified as 24-year-old Yogesh Kumar from Saidpur Manjha village of Fatehganj East. (Representative image)
The deceased candidate has been identified as 24-year-old Yogesh Kumar from Saidpur Manjha village of Fatehganj East. (Representative image)

Yogesh Kumar from Saidpur Manjha village of Fatehganj East area hanged himself to death late Saturday, Faridpur Police Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Singh said.

Kumar's body was recovered from his rented room in Faridpur and no suicide note was found from the spot, Singh said.

Kumar's father, Ajaypal Yadav told police that his son was preparing for the constable recruitment exam for the last five years.

According to police, Kumar took the exam in Rampur district on Friday in which he performed poorly.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the CO said.

News / Education / Employment News / UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Candidate allegedly kills self in Bareilly 'for not performing well in exam'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
