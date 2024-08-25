Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last day to register at uhsrugcounselling.com, direct link here

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will close the registration window for Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round can submit their applications today at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: The window to register at uhsrugcounselling.com will close today. Candidates can apply via direct link here. (Representative image)

It may be mentioned that the deadline for application submission is 11:59 PM.

“Admission shall be made to only those institutes which are approved/recognized for admission by MoHFW/NMC/DCI and who have obtained consent of affiliation from the concerned University by the last date as prescribed by Government of India/ National Medical Council/ Dental Council of India/State Government,” states the official notice.

As per the schedule, the results of the provisionally allotted seats will be out on August 27.

The window to pay the online tuition fee through the admission web portal will be available from August 27 to September 1, 2024.

Following this, the documents of candidates will be verified from September 2 to September 4, 2024.

Candidates can download the provisional admission letter from September 2 to September 5, 2024.

The last date for joining the allotted institute is September 5, 2024, as per the schedule.

Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Here’s how to submit applications

NEET UG-qualified candidates can apply for the Haryana NEET UG counselling round through the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of Haryana NEET counselling at uhsrugcounselling.com.

On the home page, click on the Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling registration link

Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.