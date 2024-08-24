NBEMS invites applications for DPharm Exit Examinations 2024, apply via direct link before Sept 13

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is inviting applications for the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) 2024 from Saturday, August 24, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can submit their applications on the official website at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS invites applications for DPharm Exit Examinations 2024, The direct link to apply is given here,

The board wrote in an official notice, “The Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) has been introduced through Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination Regulations, 2022. The candidates who have successfully completed the approved course of Diploma in Pharmacy and have qualified for the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination alone will be eligible for registration as pharmacists under section 32 of the Pharmacy Act 1948.”

Also read: SSC JHT, SHT Recruitment 2024: Registration window for 312 translator posts ends tomorrow, direct link to apply here

It may be mentioned here that the deadline for the registration process is September 13, 2024.

The board further informed through the official notice that the examination will be conducted on October 3, 4, and 5, 2024, and the results will be announced by November 4, 2024.

The board said that candidates can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91- 7996165333 for queries related to application form submission/ Refund of failed transactions/ Payment Gateway related issues etc. Alternatively, they can also contact or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 82 Dy. Superintending Archaeologist & Cabin Safety Inspector posts at upsc.gov.in

NBEMS DPharm Exit Examinations 2024: Here’s how to apply:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:

Visit the official website, i.e., natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Examination’ tab on the homepage.

Under the Screening Tests section, click on the link titled, ‘Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE)’.

You will be redirected to a new window.

Click on the Application link tab.

Fill up your application form and pay the required fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in, apply by August 27

For more related information, visit the official website of NBEMS.