SSC JHT, SHT Recruitment 2024: Registration window for 312 translator posts ends tomorrow, direct link to apply here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, will be closing the registration window for Junior Hindi Translator posts on Sunday, August 25. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for the post can do so before the deadline on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC JHT, SHT Recruitment 2024: Registration window for 312 translator posts will end on August 25. Candidates can apply via the direct link.

Once the registration window is closed, the SSC will close the window for making online fee payments on August 26 at 11 PM.

The application correction window will be available from September 4 to September 5, 2024. The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): October-November, 2024

It may be mentioned here that candidates while applying for the post must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements as prescribed by the commission.

In other words, candidates must fall in the age group of 18 to 30 years as of 01.08.2024. Candidates born not before 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2006 are eligible to apply.

Notably, through the recruitment exam, the commission seeks to fill a total of approximately 312 vacancies for Senior Hindi Translator and Junior Hindi Translator.

SSC JHT, SHT Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in On the home page, click on the Apply tab. Click on the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 Enter your credentials to login and submit. Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.