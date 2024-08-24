SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I out at regional website, direct link to download here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I examination. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of regional SSC websites. The direct links are given here. SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I out at regional websites, direct link here

The examination will be conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024. The Tier I examination will comprise of subjects including- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

Each section will have 25 questions and maximum marks is 50. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I: How to check

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the SSC regional websites.

Click on SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online registration began on June 24 and deadline was till July 27, 2024. Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.