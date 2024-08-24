Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee has postponed GATE 2025 registration process. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 registration which was scheduled to begin on August 24 has been postponed and will now commence on August 28, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the GATE, the direct link to apply will be available on IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee postpones registration date, check new date here

As per the revised schedule, the closing date of regular online registration/ application process without late fee is September 26, 2024. The last date of extended online registration/ application process with late fee is till October 7, 2024.

There is no change in GATE 2025 exam dates. The examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025 in two sessions – forenoon and afternoon. The exam will be conducted as a computer based test and will comprise of 30 test papers. GATE 2025 test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type.

Candidates are allowed to appear for one or two test papers only. The two test paper combinations must be chosen from the list available on the official website.

GATE 2025: How to apply

To apply for the GATE 2025, candidates can follow these steps given here.

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application fees

The application fee is ₹900/- for Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates for regular period and ₹1400/- for extended period. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹1800/- for regular period and ₹2300/- for extended period. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GATE.