GATE 2025 exam dates: IIT Roorkee announces GATE examination schedule, check important details here

IIT Roorkee will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 in February. A press release issued by the institution informed that GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th, 2025. GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee announces GATE examination schedule

The examination will be conducted in two sessions - forenoon and afternoon, on each of these days.

It may be mentioned here that the application process for GATE 2025 is expected to be opened in August 2024, according to the press release.

GATE 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), and there will be a total of 30 test papers. The medium of the test will be in English only.

Furthermore, candidates will have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. Scores obtained in GATE 2025 by candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results, as notified in the press release.

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

The examination is jointly conducted by IISc and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Qualifying candidates will be able to seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Humanities.

Additionally, they will also be able to seek admission to doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

The scores obtained in GATE are also considered by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarship.

Candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2025 for more details.