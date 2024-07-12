Bihar STET Answer Key 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here's how to raise objections

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 answer key on July 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. According to the official website, candidates can check the answer key and submit their objections to the answer key by 11.59 pm on July 15, 2024.(Representational image)

Candidates who wish to check the answer key can submit their login credentials to view it. Login credentials like application number and date of birth details as your password to access the answer key.

Direct Link to check BSEB STET Answer Key 2024

Suppose candidates would like to submit any objections to the answer key. In that case, they can do so by clicking on the option to submit objections on the official website along with the prescribed fee of ₹50/- per objection through debit card/credit card/net banking. Objections will be accepted only through online mode.

The Phase 1 Bihar STET examination was conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 20, 2024. As per the official schedule, the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26, 2024, and will close on August 11, 2024. The Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 10, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

Steps to check BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 and raise objections:

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Look out for the link to check BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit their login credentials to access the answer key

Verify the answer key and raise objections by clicking on the option to submit objections with the prescribed fee

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

