Vocabulary Made Easy series: Word hard to taste success in competitive exams

Gadfly (Noun)

Meaning: a person who annoys or criticizes others in order to provoke them into action

Example: But as critic, scourge, and gadfly he is in the league of Socrates and Voltaire.

Gaffe (Noun)

Meaning: an unintentional act or remark causing embarrassment to its originator; a blunder

Example: Only then, having realised their diplomatic gaffe, did the White House alter its stance.

Gullible (Adjective)

Meaning: easily persuaded to believe something; credulous

Example: He is utterly charmless and few people are gullible enough to believe him

Gainsay (Verb)

Meaning: deny or contradict (a fact or statement)

Example: These revisionists could not of course ultimately gainsay the fact that France was defeated.

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Everyone who believes it is legit will find some way to ____________________ the believers. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gainsay, Gullible) They convinced a ____________________ public that their policies were the right ones. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gullible, Gaffe) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Gaffe? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Gadfly?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)