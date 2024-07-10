Vocabulary Made Easy series: Gear up to score the best by working on word skills

Candidates preparing for exams cannot afford to miss out on improving their vocabulary and word skills to give that extra nudge in scoring the best. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Homespun (Adjective)

Meaning: simple and unsophisticated/ (of cloth or yarn) made or spun at home

Example: It almost seemed to be like the homespun cloth her shoulder sash was made from

Hubris (Noun)

Meaning: excessive pride or self-confidence

Example: The principal cause of ruination is wanton excess through the sin of hubris

Humdrum (Adjective)

Meaning: lacking excitement or variety; boringly monotonous/ monotonous routine

Example: I used to feel almost trapped by the normal, everyday, humdrum life

Husbandry (Noun)

Meaning: the care, cultivation, and breeding of crops and animals

Example: Now, more than four years after the launch, their careful husbandry has developed the business

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

An overview of the crop _________________ and sampling dates are summarized in Table 1. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Husbandry, Humdrum) The self-assured _____________ among economists was shaken in the late 1980s. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Hubris, Husbandry) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Homespun? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Humdrum?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)