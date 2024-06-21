 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on word power to climb up the career ladder | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on word power to climb up the career ladder

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2024 03:59 PM IST

To excel in your professional space and climb up the career ladder, one must make an effort to work on their word skills.

To excel in your professional space, impress your peers, and climb up the career ladder, one must make an effort to work on their vocabulary and communication skills.

Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Hackneyed (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a phrase or idea) having been overused; unoriginal and trite

Example: However, the story and the manner of its telling are alike hackneyed, dull, and pointless

Hysterical (Adjective)

Meaning: affected by or deriving from wildly uncontrolled emotion/ extremely funny

Example: I couldn't calm him down - he was completely hysterical

Heterogeneous (Adjective)

Meaning: diverse in character or content

Example: The population is heterogeneous and cosmopolitan to a degree almost unknown elsewhere

Hispanic (Adjective)

Meaning: relating to Spain or Spanish-speaking countries, especially those of Central and South America

Example: I would love to learn more about Hispanic culture

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. These schools serve mainly _____________________ students. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Hispanic, Heterogeneous)
  2. There was a ____________________ array of bric-a-brac for sale. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Heterogeneous, Hysterical)
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Hysterical?
  4. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Hackneyed?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Follow Us On