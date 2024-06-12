 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on improving your word power to succeed in competitive exams | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on improving your word power to succeed in competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 12, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Students study hard to excel in their exams and scoring the best possible marks is one of their goals. Often they forget to brush up on their vocabulary and word skills which ends up in the loss of marks.

If you wish to improve your child’s vocabulary, engage them in math activities at home. (Shutterstock)
If you wish to improve your child’s vocabulary, engage them in math activities at home. (Shutterstock)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Impecunious (Adjective)

Meaning: having little or no money

Example: Superb presents can be had here - though not by the impecunious

Impede (Verb)

Meaning: Delay or prevent (someone or something) by obstructing them; hinder

Example: Successive circles impede travel out of the city and stop air flow which removes pollution

Imperious (Adjective)

Meaning: arrogant and domineering

Example: What is the meaning of this?' the customer demanded in an imperious tone

Impotent (Adjective)

Meaning: Unable to take effective action, helpless or powerless

Example: Thus, they are impotent, powerless to confront the current regime

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. He was on medication which had made him _______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (impotent, Imperious)
  2. They exude a true gothic sense of ______________ detachment. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Imperious, Impede)
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Impede?
  4. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Impecunious?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on improving your word power to succeed in competitive exams
