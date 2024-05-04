Vocabulary Made Easy series: Challenge yourself to improve your word power
The exam season is here and students attempting competitive exams must be in their final rounds of preparation. Students who are worried about not being confident to attempt the verbal sections of these exams, fret not.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Lasso (Noun)
Meaning: a rope with a noose at one end, used especially in North America for catching cattle
Example: These attempts are like trying to lasso a tiger with cotton
Laud (Verb)
Meaning: praise (a person or their achievements) highly
Example: The obituary lauded him as a great statesman and soldier
Labyrinth (Noun)
Meaning: a complicated irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one's way; a maze
Example: The old building was a labyrinth of dark corridors
Lethargy (Verb)
Meaning: a lack of energy and enthusiasm
Example: The first half was marked by total lethargy and an almost complete lack of chances
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- He needs some new hobby to shake him out of his ____________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Lethargy, Laud)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Lasso?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Labyrinth?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
