Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power to progress in your career

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2024 10:40 AM IST

A strong vocabulary can help you take those steps with much confidence and lead your way to improving yourself with each passing day.

Professionals and candidates attempting competitive exams can make progress in their career trajectory one step at a time. A strong vocabulary can help you take those steps with much confidence and lead your way to improving yourself with each passing day. Hence, the importance of word power should not be valued lightly.

The role of communication skills and impressive vocabulary skills in an individual's professional life cannot be taken for granted.(Pixabay)
The role of communication skills and impressive vocabulary skills in an individual's professional life cannot be taken for granted.(Pixabay)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Lustre (Noun)

Meaning: a gentle sheen or soft glow

Example: you cannot reproduce the deep lustre of real pearls

Laconic (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person, speech, or style of writing) using very few words

Example: Wielding batons, they looked like versions of Robocop minus the laconic wit and intelligence chip

Lament (Noun)

Meaning: a passionate expression of grief or sorrow

Example: I could have sworn I heard a piper playing a lament

Lassitude (Noun)

Meaning: a state of physical or mental weariness; lack of energy

Example: Reading causes lassitude and wearies us tremendously

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Ella and Joe do not remark on this departure from his usual ______________ monosyllables. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Laconic, Lassitude)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Lament?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Lustre?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

