Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power to progress in your career
Professionals and candidates attempting competitive exams can make progress in their career trajectory one step at a time. A strong vocabulary can help you take those steps with much confidence and lead your way to improving yourself with each passing day. Hence, the importance of word power should not be valued lightly.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Lustre (Noun)
Meaning: a gentle sheen or soft glow
Example: you cannot reproduce the deep lustre of real pearls
Laconic (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person, speech, or style of writing) using very few words
Example: Wielding batons, they looked like versions of Robocop minus the laconic wit and intelligence chip
Lament (Noun)
Meaning: a passionate expression of grief or sorrow
Example: I could have sworn I heard a piper playing a lament
Lassitude (Noun)
Meaning: a state of physical or mental weariness; lack of energy
Example: Reading causes lassitude and wearies us tremendously
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Ella and Joe do not remark on this departure from his usual ______________ monosyllables. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Laconic, Lassitude)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Lament?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Lustre?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
