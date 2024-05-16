Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to become a pro

Improving one's vocabulary and word power may seem like a tough job. But in fact, anyone who wants to improve their vocabulary skills can do so if they put in their effort and are dedicated to improving their communication skills. Anyone who wants to improve their vocabulary skills can do so if they put in their effort and are dedicated to improving their communication skills.(Shutterstock)

This can be helpful for students preparing for competitive exams, professionals to climb up the career ladder in the workplace, etc.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Jocular (Adjective)

Meaning: fond of or characterized by joking; humorous or playful

Example: Her comments were intended to be taken in a light-hearted and jocular fashion

Jamboree (Noun)

Meaning: a large celebration or party, typically a lavish and boisterous one

Example: The film industry's annual jamboree in Cannes

Janitor (Noun)

Meaning: A person employed to look after a building, caretaker

Example: I found the janitor in the basement and asked him to lend me his keys

Jeer (Verb)

Meaning: make rude and mocking remarks, typically in a loud voice

Example: Some of the younger men jeered at him

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

The taunts and ___________ of my classmates were unbearable. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Jeers, Janitor) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Jamboree? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Jocular?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)