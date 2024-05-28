Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to scoring well for competitive exams

Students preparing for various competitive exams often miss out on preparing for the vocabulary section in these exams. For some exams, obtaining a minimum score for these sections is mandatory. In such cases, aspirants cannot afford to take a risk by not preparing for such sections if they aim to score better. For some exams, obtaining a minimum score in the vocabulary sections is mandatory. In such cases, aspirants cannot afford to take a risk by not preparing for such sections if they aim to score better. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Ignominy (Noun)

Meaning: public shame or disgrace

Example: Imagine the shame, the ignominy, the dire social consequences

Incongruity (Noun)

Meaning: The state of being incongruous, incompatibility

Example: The sheer oddness of the way the place functioned, the incongruity between functioning and pretension

Inquisition (Noun)

Meaning: a period of prolonged and intensive questioning

Example: I was subjected to a lengthy inquisition into the state of my bank account

Immutable (Noun)

Meaning: Unchanging over time or unable to be changed

Example: Their arguments involved press freedom - an immutable concept especially when it comes to protecting sources

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

In Nature, nothing is ___________________________ and change is the rule not the exception. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (immutable, inquisition) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Incongruity? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Ignominy?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)